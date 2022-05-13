JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Noah Groover, from Orange County, California, left, gives Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, a tour of the operation room aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while participating in a tour for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7196689
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-HI500-1060
|Resolution:
|4752x3168
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits USNS Mercy [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
