A cake is cut during the base renaming one year anniversary celebration at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 11, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Celebrates First-Year Milestones [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vandenberg Space Force Base Celebrates First-Year Milestones
