    Vandenberg Space Force Base Celebrates First-Year Milestones [Image 1 of 3]

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Celebrates First-Year Milestones

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives opening remarks at the base parade grounds at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 11, 2022. The special event celebrated the one year anniversary of the base's renaming and included base tours, unit demonstrations and fun and games. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 01:44
    Photo ID: 7196618
    VIRIN: 220511-F-WI757-1063
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Celebrates First-Year Milestones [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30

