    Vandenberg Space Force Base Celebrates First-Year Milestones [Image 2 of 3]

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Celebrates First-Year Milestones

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Guardians from Space Launch Delta 30 wheel in a cake with sparkling candles at the Pacific Coast Club in celebration of the base's one year anniversary of being renamed and transferred over to the U.S. Space Force at Vandenberg Space Force base, Calif., May 11, 2022. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)

    U.S. Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30

