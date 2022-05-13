Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE celebrates 102 years of training and educating Army medicine personnel [Image 3 of 5]

    MEDCoE celebrates 102 years of training and educating Army medicine personnel

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), commanding general, makes remarks during the 102nd MEDCoE Birthday commemoration event and cake cutting ceremony to honor the MEDCoE’s place in Army Medicine’s rich and storied history, May 13, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7196283
    VIRIN: 220513-A-WK488-009
    Resolution: 7907x5272
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    This work, MEDCoE celebrates 102 years of training and educating Army medicine personnel [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

