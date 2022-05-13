Col. Princess Atunrase, U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), serves as narrator during the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence’s 102nd Birthday commemoration event and cake cutting ceremony to honor the MEDCoE’s place in Army Medicine’s rich and storied history, May 13, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7196285 VIRIN: 220513-A-WK488-007 Resolution: 7142x4761 Size: 6.31 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE celebrates 102 years of training and educating Army medicine personnel [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.