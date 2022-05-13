The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), who unceremoniously marked their Centennial Birthday in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conducted a 102nd MEDCoE Birthday commemoration event and cake cutting ceremony to honor the MEDCoE’s place in Army Medicine’s rich and storied history, May 13, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Representing the mayor of San Antonio by providing speaker remarks, was Air Force Lt. Col. retired and the City of San Antonio’s district 10, Councilman Clayton Perry.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7196282 VIRIN: 220513-A-WK488-008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.14 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE celebrates 102 years of training and educating Army medicine personnel [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.