MEDCoE celebrates 102 years of training and educating Army medicine personnel

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE), who unceremoniously marked their Centennial Birthday in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, conducted a 102nd MEDCoE Birthday commemoration event and cake cutting ceremony to honor the MEDCoE’s place in Army Medicine’s rich and storied history, May 13, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The most junior Soldier was Pvt. Frederic LeBlanc, an 18-year-old 68W combat medic and the civilian employee with the most years of service was James Murray, with over 50 years of federal service assisted the MEDCoE Command Group, Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Charpentier, and J.M. Harmon III with the cake cutting. Pictured right to left: Charpentier, LeBlanc, LeMaster, Murray, and Harmon.

