52nd EOD and 56th CRD provide support during interoperability exercise with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Soldiers with the 56th Chemical Recoinassance Detatchment and 52nd Explosive Oridnance Detatchment train in an interoperability exercise with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Boston, MA on 28 April, 2022. The training identified future requirements to increase familiarity between the teams with procedures and safety requirements when responding to environmental threats on public transit systems.

