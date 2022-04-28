Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd EOD and 56th CRD provide support during interoperability exercise with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). [Image 4 of 6]

    52nd EOD and 56th CRD provide support during interoperability exercise with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

    MA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Mariscal 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 56th Chemical Recoinassance Detatchment and 52nd Explosive Oridnance Detatchment train in an interoperability exercise with 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Boston, MA on 28 April, 2022. The training identified future requirements to increase familiarity between the teams with procedures and safety requirements when responding to environmental threats on public transit systems.

    Interoperability
    CBRN
    EOD
    5th SFG(A)

