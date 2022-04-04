A member from the Andrews Spouses’ Club arranges bags at the ASC Thrift Shop on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 5, 2022. On average, the volume of consignments allows them to return $100,000 per year to the local military community in the form of consignment checks paid, significantly contributing to financial resilience. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7195000
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-MH340-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x3024
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
This work, Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
