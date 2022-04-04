A member from the Andrews Spouses’ Club arranges bags at the ASC Thrift Shop on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 5, 2022. On average, the volume of consignments allows them to return $100,000 per year to the local military community in the form of consignment checks paid, significantly contributing to financial resilience. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 09:56 Photo ID: 7195000 VIRIN: 220404-F-MH340-1001 Resolution: 3024x3024 Size: 1.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.