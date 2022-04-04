Childrens clothes hang on racks at the Andrews Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 5, 2022. The Thrift Shop is manned by about 10 volunteers, per day, from the ASC and all proceeds are donated to various charities and funds. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 09:56 Photo ID: 7194997 VIRIN: 220404-F-MH340-1003 Resolution: 3024x3024 Size: 1.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.