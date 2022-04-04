Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize [Image 1 of 3]

    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Childrens clothes hang on racks at the Andrews Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 5, 2022. The Thrift Shop is manned by about 10 volunteers, per day, from the ASC and all proceeds are donated to various charities and funds. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 09:56
    Photo ID: 7194997
    VIRIN: 220404-F-MH340-1003
    Resolution: 3024x3024
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize
    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize
    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteers
    spouse club
    JBA
    thrift shop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT