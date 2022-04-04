Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize [Image 2 of 3]

    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Andrews Spouses’ Club pose for a photo in front of the ASC Thrift Shop on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 5, 2022. For more than 70 years, the ASC has been providing spouses on JBA the opportunity to integrate socially with other military spouses for the purpose of cohesion, morale and resilience. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 09:56
    Photo ID: 7194998
    VIRIN: 220404-F-MH340-1002
    Resolution: 3278x2521
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize
    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize
    Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteers
    spouse club
    JBA
    thrift shop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT