Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize

Members from the Andrews Spouses’ Club pose for a photo in front of the ASC Thrift Shop on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 5, 2022. For more than 70 years, the ASC has been providing spouses on JBA the opportunity to integrate socially with other military spouses for the purpose of cohesion, morale and resilience. (Courtesy photo)

