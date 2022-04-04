Members from the Andrews Spouses’ Club pose for a photo in front of the ASC Thrift Shop on Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 5, 2022. For more than 70 years, the ASC has been providing spouses on JBA the opportunity to integrate socially with other military spouses for the purpose of cohesion, morale and resilience. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7194998
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-MH340-1002
|Resolution:
|3278x2521
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Andrews Spouses’ Club: volunteer, fundraise, socialize [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT