    MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings [Image 3 of 4]

    MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    04.14.2022

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 14, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Takesha Anderson, assigned to the maintenance execution team (MET) of Surface Division 21, cleans and inspects a damage controlman clamp aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while in port Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), continuous maintenance availability (CMAV) and crew swap, Apr. 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 10:07
    Location: PONCE, PR 
