MET Sailors Conduct Work Aboard USS Billings OCONUS

Courtesy Photo | 220414-N-GF955-1020 PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 14, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220414-N-GF955-1020 PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 14, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Marissa Galvin, assigned to the maintenance execution team (MET) of Surface Division 21, cleans and inspects a water eductor A-2 aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while in port Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), continuous maintenance availability (CMAV) and crew swap, Apr. 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released) see less | View Image Page

PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 18, 2022) Sailors assigned to the LCS Maintenance Execution Team (MET) conduct maintenance aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while in port in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Apr. 18, 2022.



The LCS MET is comprised of 13 Sailors, of various rates and ranks, that are assigned to either Surface Division (SURFACEDIV) 21 or Mine Division (MINEDIV).



The LCS MET along with both crew of Billings and contractors are conducting a preventative maintenance availability (PMAV) and continuous maintenance availability (CMAV) on Billings



The METs primary role during this evolution is to conduct maintenance, damage control and electrical spot-checks aboard the ship to maintain all the equipment and catch any faults before the ship returns to sea.



“The significance of the MET team is to help maintain and manage the equipment onboard the ship,” said Engineman 1st Class Christopher Sherow, leading petty officer for the MET aboard Billings. “It’s a minimum manned crew so they created this position so we could help out with the checks and everything that they can’t get to.” “We make sure the ship stays operational and we try catch any issues that might become bigger issues down the line.



The MET has accompanied Billings at every PMAV conducted while on deployment. The team arrived on the ship on Apr. 12, and plans to conduct 835 checks before departing on May 17.



“The MET is a really great opportunity for any sailor to be able to get maintenance experience they wouldn’t be able to get on a ship,” said Damage Controlman Fireman Echo Morgan, assigned to the MET aboard the Billings. “We are doing checks that the contractors would be normally be doing. We’re getting to learn the equipment more in-depth than we would just working in our rates.”



The LCS METs were originally established in June 2020 under the direction of the N4 Departments of Surface Division (SURFACEDIV) 11 and Mine Division (MINEDIV) 12. These teams are dedicated to providing greater manpower and absorbing maintenance previously assigned to contractors. The goal of the METs is to increase the self-reliance and flexibility of the ships to meet operational schedules and to shift routine maintenance responsibility to the Navy.