Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings [Image 1 of 4]

    MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Lt. Anthony Junco 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    220414-N-GF955-1012
    PONCE, Puerto Rico (Apr. 14, 2022) Electricians Mate 2nd Class Brian Harper, assigned to the maintenance execution team (MET) of Surface Division 21, cleans and inspects a water eductor A-2 aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) while in port Ponce, Puerto Rico for a planned maintenance availability (PMAV), continuous maintenance availability (CMAV) and crew swap, Apr. 14, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 10:06
    Photo ID: 7194986
    VIRIN: 220414-N-GF955-1012
    Resolution: 6607x4405
    Size: 956.81 KB
    Location: PONCE, PR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings [Image 4 of 4], by LT Anthony Junco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings
    MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings
    MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings
    MET Team Provides Support Aboard USS Billings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MET Sailors Conduct Work Aboard USS Billings OCONUS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Southern Command
    MET
    USNAVSO
    SUW
    US Fourth Fleet
    MINEDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT