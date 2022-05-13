CNRE frocks master chief and senior chief

NAPLES, ITALY –– Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central congratulates Senior Chief Ryan Fea, from Riverside, California, during a frocking ceremoney, May 13, 2022, Naples, Italy. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. ((U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Robert Moran)

