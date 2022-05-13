CNRE frocks master chief and senior chief

NAPLES, ITALY –– Master Chief Navy Counselor Eric Torra, from Miami, recieves his master chief cover from his wife wife during his frocking ceremony, May 13, 2022 in Naples, Italy. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

