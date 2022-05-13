Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRE Frocks Master Chief and Senior Chief [Image 2 of 10]

    CNRE Frocks Master Chief and Senior Chief

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erika Kugler 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAPLES, ITALY –– Master Chief Navy Counselor Eric Torra, from Miami, stands as his wife and children pin him during a frocking ceremony, May 13, 2022 in Naples, Italy. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

