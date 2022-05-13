Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRE Frocks senior and master chief [Image 6 of 10]

    CNRE Frocks senior and master chief

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAPLES, ITALY –– Senior Chief Ryan Fea, from Riverside, California, is pinned by chiefs during a frocking ceremony, May 13, 2022, in Naples Italy. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Robert Moran)

