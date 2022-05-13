Biondi Andrea is an electronics mechanic and small arms repair specialist assigned to the maintenance directorate of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. He’s been working at Leghorn for 39 years. He said the Soldiers he and his team support couldn’t complete their missions without the proper equipment in good working condition. “We keep our equipment fully mission capable and ready for issue 24/7,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 02:19 Photo ID: 7194352 VIRIN: 220513-A-SM279-715 Resolution: 2077x2951 Size: 1.45 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Hometown: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7 [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.