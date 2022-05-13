Biondi Andrea, an electronics mechanic and small arms repair specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, conducts maintenance on a generator at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. He said the Soldiers he and his team support couldn’t complete their missions without the proper equipment in good working condition. “We keep our equipment fully mission capable and ready for issue 24/7,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 02:19 Photo ID: 7194338 VIRIN: 220513-A-SM279-482 Resolution: 1955x2674 Size: 1.33 MB Location: LIVORNO, IT Hometown: LIVORNO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7 [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.