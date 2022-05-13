Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7 [Image 1 of 3]

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Biondi Andrea, an electronics mechanic and small arms repair specialist with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, conducts maintenance on a generator at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. He said the Soldiers he and his team support couldn’t complete their missions without the proper equipment in good working condition. “We keep our equipment fully mission capable and ready for issue 24/7,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

