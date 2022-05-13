Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7 [Image 2 of 3]

    AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Biondi Andrea is an electronics mechanic and small arms repair specialist assigned to the maintenance directorate of Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. He’s been working at Leghorn for 39 years. He said the unit name has changed a couple of times but the location and the work has remained constant. (Graphic illustration by Cameron Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 02:19
    Photo ID: 7194347
    VIRIN: 220513-A-SM279-557
    Resolution: 1587x2245
    Size: 634.95 KB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    Hometown: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7 [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7
    AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7
    AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it’s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Africa mechanic: it&rsquo;s important we keep all equipment fully mission capable 24/7

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT