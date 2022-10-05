Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Essex Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Seaman Donita Burks 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) CV-22 Osprey, attached to U.S. Air Force 8th Special Operations Squadron, idles on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 10, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 01:27
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

