PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) UH-1Z Huey, attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267, conducts flight operations with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 10, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 01:27
|Photo ID:
|7194285
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-UL813-1220
|Resolution:
|4130x2749
|Size:
|551.54 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Essex Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
