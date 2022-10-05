USS Essex Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) CV-22 Osprey, attached to U.S. Air Force 8th Special Operations Squadron, idles on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 10, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 Photo ID: 7194286 Resolution: 4523x3231 by SN Donita Burks