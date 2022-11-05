USS Essex Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2022) CV-22 Osprey, attached to U.S. Air Force 8th Special Operations Squadron conducts flight operations with amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 10, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 by PO3 Christina Himes