Army Reserve Soldier receives honor during Chicago WNBA game

Alex Teodosi, left, Vice President of Sponsorship, Chicago Sky, presents a plaque to U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Jodi Wernikoff, headquarters and headquarters company commander of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command during the WNBA’s Chicago Sky’s home game versus the New York Liberty, May 12, 2022. Wernikoff attended the game as part of a military recognition honoring her for her 13 years of service, to include a deployment to Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

