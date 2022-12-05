Army Reserve Soldier receives honor during Chicago WNBA game

CHICAGO – “It is easy to overlook the opportunities that my career has afforded me, so it is always a kind reminder when people recognize and appreciate all that we do and sacrifice as service members in the Armed Forces,” said U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Jodi Wernikoff, headquarters and headquarters company commander of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command.



Wernikoff was honored by the Women’s National Basketball Association Chicago Sky team for her military service, during a home game verses the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena, May 12, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.



Wernikoff was presented a plaque on the court by Alex Teodosi, Vice President of Sponsorship, Chicago Sky, on behalf of the team during the “Military Moment of the Game” for her outstanding commitment and service to the country.



Following her recognition on the court in front of thousands of roaring spectators, Wernikoff, a native of Illinois, further reflected on the recognition.



“It was an honor to be recognized for my service and achievements especially in my hometown,” said Wernikoff. “I am very grateful for the opportunity.”



Wernikoff, with 13 years of service, direct commissioned into the Army in 2009. Some of her military training includes the Army Medical Department Officer Basic Course, Basic Airborne Course, Ranger Training Assessment Course, Army Flight Surgeon Course, Command and General Staff Officer Course and How the Army Runs Course.



Wernikoff has served in a variety of positions to include Human Performance Director, Special Operations Command Africa, Stuttgart, Germany; Brigade Surgeon, 304th Civil Affairs Brigade; and a deployment to Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan with the 45th Sustainment Brigade as the battalion physician assistant.



Her top awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, two Joint Service Achievement Medals and five Army Commendation Medals.



In her civilian capacity, Wernikoff is an orthopedic physician assistant in Chicago.



The Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty with a final score of 50 to 83.

