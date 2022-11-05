Army Reserve Soldier receives honor during Chicago WNBA game

U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Jodi Wernikoff, left, headquarters and headquarters company commander of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, pauses for a photo with Sky Guy, the Women’s National Basketball Association’s Chicago Sky team mascot, at the Chicago Sky’s home game versus the New York Liberty, May 12, 2022. Wernikoff attended the game as part of a military recognition honoring her for her 13 years of service, to include a deployment to Afghanistan.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Anthony L. Taylor)

