Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Atlantic Area commander, departs the 5th District's change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, May 11, 2022. The change of command is a time-honored tradition that promotes continuity and authority of command within the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7192110
|VIRIN:
|220511-G-HH025-1101
|Resolution:
|2801x1864
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District has change of command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
