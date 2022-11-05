Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, outgoing 5th District commander, begins the pass and review of 5th District personnel along with Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, incoming 5th District commander, at the 5th District's change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, May 11, 2022. The change of command is a time-honored tradition that promotes continuity and authority of command within the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 10:00 Photo ID: 7192097 VIRIN: 220511-G-HH025-1018 Resolution: 2522x1678 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District has change of command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.