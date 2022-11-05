Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District has change of command [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District has change of command

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Atlantic Area commander, shakes hands with Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, outgoing 5th District commander, at the 5th District's change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, May 11, 2022. The change of command is a time-honored tradition that promotes continuity and authority of command within the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District has change of command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

