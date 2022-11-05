Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, outgoing 5th District commander, and Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, incoming 5th District commander, stand for an interview by local media after the 5th District's change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, May 11, 2022. The change of command is a time-honored tradition that promotes continuity and authority of command within the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7192111
|VIRIN:
|220511-G-HH025-1113
|Resolution:
|2684x1786
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District has change of command [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
