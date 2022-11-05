U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District has change of command

Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, outgoing 5th District commander, and Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, incoming 5th District commander, stand for an interview by local media after the 5th District's change-of-command ceremony in Portsmouth, Virginia, May 11, 2022. The change of command is a time-honored tradition that promotes continuity and authority of command within the Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez.

