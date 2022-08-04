U.S. Army Sgt. Arietta Alexander, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Battalion, walks through the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) arch during the NCO Induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 08, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:29 Photo ID: 7191928 VIRIN: 220408-A-JM436-0317 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.64 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.