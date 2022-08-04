U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Rinehart, of the Intelligence and security Command (INSCOM) Command Sergeant Major, talks about what it means to be a Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) at the NCO Induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 08, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 08:29
|Photo ID:
|7191922
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-JM436-0295
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
