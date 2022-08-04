Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 11]

    NCO Induction Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Parker, assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, Command Sergeant Major, talks during the NCO Induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 08, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:29
    Photo ID: 7191920
    VIRIN: 220408-A-JM436-0285
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

