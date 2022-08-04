U.S. Army Sergeants assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, recite the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Creed during the NCO Induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 08, 2022. The creed outlines a set of beliefs on which every sergeant bases his leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

