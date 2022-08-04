Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    NCO Induction Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sergeants assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, recite the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Creed during the NCO Induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 08, 2022. The creed outlines a set of beliefs on which every sergeant bases his leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:29
    Photo ID: 7191935
    VIRIN: 220408-A-JM436-0501
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    TrainingDoneRight
    207thMilitaryIntelligenceBrigade

