U.S. Army Sergeants assigned to 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, recite the Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Creed during the NCO Induction ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, April 08, 2022. The creed outlines a set of beliefs on which every sergeant bases his leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 08:29
|Photo ID:
|7191935
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-JM436-0501
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT