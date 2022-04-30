Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell stops unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels [Image 7 of 8]

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell stops unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell law enforcement crew stopped a grossly overloaded, unsafe vessel in the Windward Passage off Haiti's coast, April 29, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell is homeported in Kittery, Maine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Campbell crew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 21:48
    campbell
    haiti
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

