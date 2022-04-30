Coast Guard Cutter Campbell stops unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels

A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell law enforcement crew stopped a grossly overloaded, unsafe vessel in the Windward Passage off Haiti's coast, April 29, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell is homeported in Kittery, Maine. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Campbell crew)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7191265
|VIRIN:
|220429-G-G0107-1010
|Resolution:
|5810x3873
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
