Coast Guard Cutters Campbell, Raymond Evans stop unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels

A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell law enforcement team and Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans' crew stop grossly overloaded, unsafe vessel in the Windward Passage off Haiti's coast, May 5, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti May 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Campbell)

