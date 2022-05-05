Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutters Campbell, Raymond Evans stop unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels [Image 2 of 8]

    Coast Guard Cutters Campbell, Raymond Evans stop unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell law enforcement team and Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans' crew stop grossly overloaded, unsafe vessel in the Windward Passage off Haiti's coast, May 5, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti May 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
