A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell crew member holds a small child in the Windward Passage off Haiti's coast, May 5, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti May 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Campbell crew)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 21:48
|Photo ID:
|7191262
|VIRIN:
|220505-G-G0107-1013
|Resolution:
|3417x5126
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Campbell stops unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
