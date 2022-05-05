Coast Guard Cutter Campbell stops unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessels

A woman is transferred from a Coast Guard Campbell small boat to the cutter after the overloaded, unstable and unsafe vessel she was on was stopped in the Windward Pass off Haiti, May 5, 2022. The people were repatriated to Haiti on May 9, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cutter Campbell crew)

