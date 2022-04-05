Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Warfare Commander's Conference

    Submarine Warfare Commander's Conference

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leland Hasty 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220504-N-LN285-1104 Submarine Warfare Commanders Conference (SWCC) 2022 attendees stand on the bridge trainer during a tour of Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific May, 4, 2022. Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is hosting submarine force commanders from the Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and the Republic of Korea Navy. The SWCC serves to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific region through expanded cooperation between submarine warfare commanders of allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland Hasty)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:47
    Submarines
    COMSUBPAC

