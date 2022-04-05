220504-N-LN285-1104 Submarine Warfare Commanders Conference (SWCC) 2022 attendees stand on the bridge trainer during a tour of Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific May, 4, 2022. Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is hosting submarine force commanders from the Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and the Republic of Korea Navy. The SWCC serves to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific region through expanded cooperation between submarine warfare commanders of allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland Hasty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:47 Photo ID: 7190272 VIRIN: 220504-N-LN285-1104 Resolution: 7354x4903 Size: 3.11 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Warfare Commander's Conference [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Leland Hasty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.