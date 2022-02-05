220502-N-SS492-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 2, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet provides opening remarks for the 2022 Submarine Warfare Commander’s Conference (SWCC) on the historic submarine base at Pearl Harbor on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. COMSUBPAC is hosting submarine force commanders from the Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and the Republic of Korea Navy. The SWCC serves to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific region through expanded cooperation between submarine warfare commanders of allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Biller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:47 Photo ID: 7190269 VIRIN: 220502-N-SS492-1007 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.98 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Adm. Paparo provides opening remarks [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.