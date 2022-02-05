Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Paparo provides opening remarks [Image 2 of 4]

    Adm. Paparo provides opening remarks

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220502-N-SS492-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 2, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet provides opening remarks for the 2022 Submarine Warfare Commander’s Conference (SWCC) on the historic submarine base at Pearl Harbor on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 2, 2022. COMSUBPAC is hosting submarine force commanders from the Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and the Republic of Korea Navy. The SWCC serves to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific region through expanded cooperation between submarine warfare commanders of allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Biller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:47
    Photo ID: 7190269
    VIRIN: 220502-N-SS492-1007
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Paparo provides opening remarks [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SUBPAC Hosts Commander's Conference
    Adm. Paparo provides opening remarks
    Submarine Warfare Commander's Conference
    Submarine Warfare Commander's Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COMSUBPAC Hosts Submarine Warfare Commanders Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    COMSUBPAC
    Commander's Conference
    PACFLT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT