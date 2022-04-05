Submarine Warfare Commander's Conference

220504-N-LN285-1013 Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, (COMSUBPAC) shakes hands with Command Master Chief Adrian Watkins, command master chief, Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, (NSTCP) prior to a tour of the training facility for the Submarine Warfare Commanders Conference (SWCC) 2022 attendees May, 4, 2022. COMSUBPAC is hosting submarine force commanders from the Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and the Republic of Korea Navy. The SWCC serves to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific region through expanded cooperation between submarine warfare commanders of allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Leland Hasty)

