    COMSUBPAC Hosts Submarine Warfare Commanders Conference

    Adm. Paparo provides opening remarks

    Photo By Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller | 220502-N-SS492-1007 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 2, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo,

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs
    PEARL HARBOR, HI — Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet hosted the 2022 Submarine Warfare Commanders Conference (SWCC) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 2-4, 2022.

    The SWCC serves to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific region through expanded cooperation between submarine warfare commanders of allies and partners.

    “As we operate together, we are building interoperability and interchangeably to conduct advanced operations undersea, on the sea and in the air to ensure freedom of the seas in support of the international rules based order,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet in his remarks to the conference. “The solidarity of our alliances and partnerships is our asymmetric advantage to anyone that looks to upend the status quo.”

    At this year’s conference, submarine commanders from the Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy, the Royal Australian Navy, the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and the Republic of Korea Navy met with U.S. Pacific Fleet commanders in Lockwood Hall, located on the historic submarine base at Pearl Harbor on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii.

    “Our discussions continue to grow our relationships both as submariners, and as members of the finest and most capable navies in the world,” said Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “It is essential for like-minded allies and partners to work together to support the rules-based international order and demonstrate integrated deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.”

    The Submarine Warfare Commanders Conference, established in 2018 by Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, laid a foundation for dialogue between submarine warfare commanders of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific Region.

