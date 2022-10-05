220510-N-VP266-1121 WASHINGTON (May 10, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to commands in the Naval District Washington region, man the rails during the national anthem prior to a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, May 10, 2022. Navy Day at Nationals Park is an event that honors the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:00 Photo ID: 7189991 VIRIN: 220510-N-VP266-1121 Resolution: 5260x3757 Size: 3.83 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Day at the Nats [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.