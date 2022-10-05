Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Day at the Nats [Image 2 of 5]

    Navy Day at the Nats

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    220510-N-VP266-1126 WASHINGTON (May 10, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to commands in the Naval District Washington region, man the rails during the national anthem prior to a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, May 10, 2022. Navy Day at Nationals Park is an event that honors the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Day at the Nats [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

