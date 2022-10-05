Navy Day at the Nats

220510-N-VP266-1141 WASHINGTON (May 10, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Mate 1st Class Scott Barclay, assigned to Naval Support Activity Annapolis, poses for a photo with his child during a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, May 10, 2022. Navy Day at Nationals Park is an event that honors the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

