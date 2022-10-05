220510-N-VP266-1084 WASHINGTON (May 10, 2022) -- U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel, swears five future Sailors into the U.S. Navy prior to a baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, May 10, 2022. Navy Day at Nationals Park is an event that honors the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:01 Photo ID: 7189995 VIRIN: 220510-N-VP266-1084 Resolution: 5046x3604 Size: 2.97 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Day at the Nats [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.